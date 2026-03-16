Oscars: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley win Best Actor awards

Jordan's win for Sinners was a historic moment. The film, set in the 1932 Mississippi Delta, features Jordan as twin brothers fighting against supernatural forces and Jim Crow oppression while building a community juke joint. The movie received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Buckley's win for Hamnet was a significant moment in her career. Buckley's performance earned her widespread acclaim and recognition. She had clinched the top prize across multiple film awards. Other nominees in the Best Actress category included Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve, and Emma Stone .

Film highlights

Multiple wins for 'Sinners'

Sinners was among the most nominated films of the night. Sinners received 16 Academy Award nominations. The film also won awards for Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Original Score. Director Ryan Coogler created history by becoming the second Black writer to win an Oscar for a screenplay. Meanwhile, the cinematography category saw Autumn Durald Arkapaw becoming the first woman to win in the segment. Hamnet is directed by Chloe Zhao.