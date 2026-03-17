Oscars 2026's aftermath goes viral; internet is divided over it
A photo showing the Dolby Theatre covered in trash after the 2026 Oscars has gone viral, garnering millions of views on X.
Shared by Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, the image shows empty bottles and snack wrappers left behind, sparking a wave of online reactions.
Attendees were called out for being hypocritical
People online called out Oscar attendees for being hypocritical, pointing out how celebrities often talk about saving the planet but didn't bother to clean up after themselves.
Comments like "money can't buy class" and questions about why guests didn't pick up their trash quickly made the rounds.
Some defended the mess, saying there were no trash stations
Some defended the mess, saying these seats were mostly for nominees' friends and family, not big-name stars.
Others noted there weren't any trash stations nearby and some commenters suggested attendees may have been asked to leave rubbish at their seats for later collection; others noted snack boxes had been provided to guests.