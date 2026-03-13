Oscars: Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' earns casting nomination
Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, inspired by Maggie O'Farrell's novel, received multiple 2026 Academy Award nominations, including a nomination in the new casting category for Nina Gold.
The film dives into Shakespeare and Agnes's family life after losing their son Hamnet, with Jessie Buckley as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William.
The cast also features Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe, and Olivia Lynes.
More about the film and its release
Nina Gold received an Academy Award nomination in the inaugural Achievement in Casting category for Hamnet thanks to her spot-on pairing of Buckley and Mescal.
The source does not specify a theatrical release date for Hamnet; a streaming release date has not been specified.
Its rating and critical reception
The film is rated 12A in the UK and has been praised by critics for its emotional punch, especially the performances from Buckley and Mescal.
Critics praised it as a moving exploration of grief, with particular acclaim for Buckley's performance.