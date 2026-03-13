Oscars: Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' earns casting nomination

Nina Gold received an Academy Award nomination in the inaugural Achievement in Casting category for Hamnet thanks to her spot-on pairing of Buckley and Mescal. The source does not specify a theatrical release date for Hamnet; a streaming release date has not been specified.

Its rating and critical reception

The film is rated 12A in the UK and has been praised by critics for its emotional punch, especially the performances from Buckley and Mescal.

Critics praised it as a moving exploration of grief, with particular acclaim for Buckley's performance.