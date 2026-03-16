Oscars: Javier Bardem repeats 'Free Palestine' stance; Priyanka Chopra smiles
At the 98th Academy Awards, Spanish actor Javier Bardem made headlines by saying "Free Palestine" while presenting the Best International Feature Film award with Priyanka Chopra.
Chopra stood by with a smile as they announced Sentimental Value by Joachim Trier as the winner.
Trier gave a shout-out to his entire crew
Priyanka Chopra, invited by host Conan O'Brien, turned heads in a white gown and diamond jewelry.
When Trier accepted his award, he gave a heartfelt shout-out to his large crew, his cast, and even highlighted films that tackled global crises.
Bardem has been vocal about his stance before
Bardem has spoken out before: he wore a keffiyeh at the Emmys and said the International Association of Genocide Scholars had called Israel's conduct in Gaza a 'genocide,' urging commercial and diplomatic blockade and sanctions on Israel.
He's also among more than 1,300 artists who've pledged not to work with Israeli film institutions linked to the conflict.