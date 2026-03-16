Oscars: Javier Bardem repeats 'Free Palestine' stance; Priyanka Chopra smiles

Priyanka Chopra, invited by host Conan O'Brien, turned heads in a white gown and diamond jewelry. When Trier accepted his award, he gave a heartfelt shout-out to his large crew, his cast, and even highlighted films that tackled global crises.

Bardem has been vocal about his stance before

Bardem has spoken out before: he wore a keffiyeh at the Emmys and said the International Association of Genocide Scholars had called Israel's conduct in Gaza a 'genocide,' urging commercial and diplomatic blockade and sanctions on Israel.

He's also among more than 1,300 artists who've pledged not to work with Israeli film institutions linked to the conflict.