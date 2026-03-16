Oscars: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' wins Best Animated Feature, Best Song
K-Pop Demon Hunters, the animated Netflix film, just scored two major Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Golden, making it the first K-Pop track ever to win at the Academy Awards.
Co-writer Maggie Kang's emotional dedication to the win
Co-writer and co-director Maggie Kang dedicated the win to Koreans everywhere, saying, "For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here. That means the next generations don't have to go longing. This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere."
Performers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed Golden live on the Oscar stage.
The film outshone these titles
The film outshone contenders like Arco, Elio, Little Amelie or the Character of Rain, and Zootopia 2.
Already a favorite this season with wins at the Golden Globes and Critics's Choice Awards, K-Pop Demon Hunters continues to break new ground.