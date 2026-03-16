Oscars: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' wins Best Animated Feature, Best Song

Co-writer Maggie Kang's emotional dedication to the win

Co-writer and co-director Maggie Kang dedicated the win to Koreans everywhere, saying, "For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here. That means the next generations don't have to go longing. This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere."

Performers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed Golden live on the Oscar stage.