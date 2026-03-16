Oscars: Michael B. Jordan surprises everyone, wins Best Actor

Jordan 's win shocked everyone since Chalamet had been the clear favorite throughout awards season. The surprise has people talking about what really sways Oscar voters.

Jordan's heartfelt speech and 'Sinners''s major moment

In his heartfelt speech, Jordan thanked his mom for always supporting him, even when times were tough, and gave a shoutout to Coogler for making space to "find the truth."

Plus, Sinners is on a roll, after winning the ensemble prize (Outstanding Performance by a Cast) and Jordan taking the leading-actor award at the Actor Awards (the event formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards) and grabbing 16 Oscar nominations, it's clear both Jordan and the film are having a major moment.