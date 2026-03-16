Oscars: Norway's 'Sentimental Value' wins Best International Feature

Premiered at Cannes in May 2025, the film follows Gustav Borg (Stellan Skarsgard), a director trying to reconnect with his daughters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) after a tough divorce. Elle Fanning joins as Rachel, an American actress. The movie dives into family drama set in Oslo and hit Norwegian theaters last September.

More about its Oscar journey

Besides its big Oscar win, Sentimental Value received nine nominations in total, including Best Picture and acting nods for Reinsve, Skarsgard, Fanning, and Lilleaas.

Skarsgard even picked up a Golden Globe for his role. Critics praised its heartfelt take on family struggles, and its four leads received widespread acclaim and acting nominations.