Oscars: Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' sets record with 16 nominations
At the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners made Oscar history with 16 nominations, the most ever for a single film.
This breaks the old record of 14, set by classics like Titanic and La La Land.
The ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien in Los Angeles, was buzzing about this milestone.
'Sinners' dominates across categories
Sinners picked up nods in all the big categories: Best Picture, Best Director, and acting awards for Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, and Wunmi Mosaku.
It also scored in technical fields like cinematography and visual effects.
Diversity and new categories at the Oscars
The movie stands out for its diversity too: it set a new benchmark with 10 Black nominees, including first-timers Jordan, Mosaku, and Lindo.
Plus, Sinners is among the first films ever nominated for the brand-new Best Casting category.