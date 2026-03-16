Oscars: Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' sets record with 16 nominations Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

At the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners made Oscar history with 16 nominations, the most ever for a single film.

This breaks the old record of 14, set by classics like Titanic and La La Land.

The ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien in Los Angeles, was buzzing about this milestone.