Oscars: Sean Penn wins Best Supporting Actor for 'One Battle'
Sean Penn just picked up his third Oscar, winning Best Supporting Actor at the 98th Academy Awards for One Battle After Another.
Even though he skipped the ceremony on March 15, 2026, his win was a big moment: he's already won Best Actor twice before (Mystic River and Milk).
Penn's competition and other nods for 'One Battle'
Penn edged out Benicio del Toro (also from One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), and Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value).
The film's writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson was also mentioned in connection with Best Adapted Screenplay.
'One Battle After Another' vs. 'Sinners'
One Battle After Another has been on fire this season, winning Best Picture at both the Critics's Choice Awards and BAFTAs, plus several other major trophies.
Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Sinners made headlines with a record 16 Oscar nominations.