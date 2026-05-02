Oscars update lets Indian festival winners bypass India's committee
Entertainment
The Oscars just updated their rules for the Best International Feature Film category.
Now, if an Indian film wins a top prize at major festivals like Cannes, Venice, or Sundance, it can go straight to Oscar consideration: no need to wait for India's official selection committee to pick it first.
India's selection committee previously excluded films
This could be a real game changer. In the past, acclaimed films like All We Imagine As Light and The Lunchbox were left out because of committee choices.
With the new rules, more Indian films that shine internationally might finally get their shot at Oscar glory: no middleman required.