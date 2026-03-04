OTT: Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' streaming on this platform
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor stars as a retired Subedaar who arrives in a lawless town, only to find it overrun by illegal sand mining and crime.
The film also features Radhika Madan as his daughter and Aditya Rawal as Prince, a local crime figure.
Streaming starts March 5, 2026.
Where to watch 'Subedaar'
'Subedaar' will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—so you can pick your language.
It's streaming on Prime Video in India and will be available to global audiences.
What to expect from the film
The trailer teases intense action set against India's heartland, with a focus on raw emotions and strong performances from the cast.
If you're into gritty dramas with family at the core, this might be worth adding to your watchlist.