OTT companies Kuku, TVF, Collective Media Network move into theaters
OTT giants like Kuku (of Kuku FM and Kuku TV), TVF, and Collective Media Network are stepping into the world of theatrical films.
Their goal? To reach more people, build buzz, and create content that lives beyond just streaming apps.
For example, Kuku's debut Hindi film Indian Institute of Zombies is headed to theaters first.
Platforms monetize films and test ideas
These companies see movies as long-term assets: they can earn from streaming, satellite, music, and even international platforms.
What's cool is Kuku is using audience data and AI to test ideas as audiobooks or microdramas before committing to a full movie.
With tech making production cheaper, digital-first studios are focusing on smart storytelling that connects with niche audiences, and it looks like this trend is here to stay.