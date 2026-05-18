OTT companies Kuku, TVF, Collective Media Network move into theaters

Platforms monetize films and test ideas

These companies see movies as long-term assets: they can earn from streaming, satellite, music, and even international platforms.

What's cool is Kuku is using audience data and AI to test ideas as audiobooks or microdramas before committing to a full movie.

With tech making production cheaper, digital-first studios are focusing on smart storytelling that connects with niche audiences, and it looks like this trend is here to stay.