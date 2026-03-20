When, where to watch 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, featuring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, is set to release on Netflix on Friday. The movie premiered in Birmingham on March 2 and had a limited theatrical release on March 6. It serves as a continuation of the popular series that began in 2013, providing a grand conclusion to the Shelby saga. Tom Harper has directed the film.
Streaming information
When and where to watch 'Peaky Blinders' movie?
Like other Netflix releases, the film will drop globally at 12:00am Pacific Standard Time. Indian viewers can start streaming it from 12:30pm Indian Standard Time on Friday. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The six seasons of the show are also available to stream on Netflix.
Film overview
Cast and characters of the film
In Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Murphy reprises his role as Thomas Shelby. Sophie Rundle returns as Ada Shelby, while Barry Keoghan plays Erasmus Duke Shelby. New characters include Kaulo, played by Rebecca Ferguson, and John Beckett, the antagonist, portrayed by Tim Roth. The story is set in the 1940s during World War II and follows an older Tommy living a quiet life away from the city until his son takes control of the family business.