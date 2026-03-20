When, where to watch 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'

Like other Netflix releases, the film will drop globally at 12:00am Pacific Standard Time. Indian viewers can start streaming it from 12:30pm Indian Standard Time on Friday. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The six seasons of the show are also available to stream on Netflix.

Film overview

Cast and characters of the film

In Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Murphy reprises his role as Thomas Shelby. Sophie Rundle returns as Ada Shelby, while Barry Keoghan plays Erasmus Duke Shelby. New characters include Kaulo, played by Rebecca Ferguson, and John Beckett, the antagonist, portrayed by Tim Roth. The story is set in the 1940s during World War II and follows an older Tommy living a quiet life away from the city until his son takes control of the family business.