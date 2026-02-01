OTT platforms are buying satellite rights of films: Here's why

Streaming platforms in India are shaking things up—they're not just buying digital rights to movies anymore, but also grabbing satellite (TV) rights for mid- and small-budget films. This new move started over the past couple of months, as satellite-rights valuations have declined and television advertising growth has been meager, and digital now makes up at least a whopping 75% of non-theatrical film earnings.

What's the current scenario? Satellite rights used to be a big deal, but now they're worth just 10% of a film's budget—way down from before the pandemic.

The Viacom18-Disney merger sped up this change, with digital revenue growing fast and TV barely moving.

Producers are bundling both sets of rights together when negotiating with platforms because streaming giants have more leverage these days.

Why is exclusivity important? Platforms want to keep their content exclusive and block TV networks from showing the same films.

As industry experts Suniel Wadhwa and Anushree Rauta put it, it's all about staying ahead in a crowded market.

SVoD spending and subscriptions have grown (source needed).