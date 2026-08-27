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Where to watch Yash's 'Toxic' after theatrical run
The film is out in cinemas

Where to watch Yash's 'Toxic' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma
Aug 27, 2026
12:18 pm
What's the story

The action drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Nayanthara, was released in theaters on Wednesday. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It has reportedly been made on a whopping ₹500 crore budget. Here's everything we know about its OTT release.

OTT details

'Toxic' likely to stream on ZEE5

According to a report by Filmibeat, ZEE5 has bagged the digital and satellite rights of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups for a whopping ₹235 crore across all languages.

The digital premiere is likely to take place six to eight weeks after the movie's theatrical release.

An official announcement regarding the streaming date is expected in the coming weeks.

Film details

Mixed reviews but bumper opening

In Toxic, Yash plays dual roles as Raya and his son, Ticket.

The gangster drama has been one of the most awaited projects in Yash's career owing to its large-scale production and pan-India release.

The movie received mixed to negative reviews on Wednesday but registered a smashing start at the box office.

It earned an estimated ₹101.1 crore net in India across all languages on its first day.

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