Where to watch Yash's 'Toxic' after theatrical run
What's the story
The action drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Nayanthara, was released in theaters on Wednesday. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It has reportedly been made on a whopping ₹500 crore budget. Here's everything we know about its OTT release.
OTT details
'Toxic' likely to stream on ZEE5
According to a report by Filmibeat, ZEE5 has bagged the digital and satellite rights of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups for a whopping ₹235 crore across all languages.
The digital premiere is likely to take place six to eight weeks after the movie's theatrical release.
An official announcement regarding the streaming date is expected in the coming weeks.
Film details
Mixed reviews but bumper opening
In Toxic, Yash plays dual roles as Raya and his son, Ticket.
The gangster drama has been one of the most awaited projects in Yash's career owing to its large-scale production and pan-India release.
The movie received mixed to negative reviews on Wednesday but registered a smashing start at the box office.
It earned an estimated ₹101.1 crore net in India across all languages on its first day.