When will Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' hit OTT?
What's the story
Suriya's latest film, Vishwanath and Sons, is still going strong at the box office after its August 14 release. The drama, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, has been directed by Venky Atluri. Now, fans are curious about the movie's OTT premiere. According to a report by DT Next, it may land on Netflix on September 14. However, this date hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet.
Box office success
Box office collection of the film
The film has collected ₹114.67 crore net in India and ₹132.77 crore gross domestically, according to Sacnilk.
It has also raked in ₹62 crore gross overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹193.34 crore.
The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics.
Film overview
Cast and crew of the film
Vishwanath and Sons brings together Suriya and Baiju in the lead roles, with veteran actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in supporting roles.
The film is a romantic drama with a family-entertainment angle, blending emotional moments and humor with elements of commercial cinema.
The technical crew includes GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer, Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer, Navin Nooli as the editor, and Banglan as the production designer.