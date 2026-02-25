OTT review: 'Ram Abdullah Antony' is a coming-of-age thriller
The Tamil thriller "Ram Abdullah Antony," directed by first-timer Jayavel, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.
The story centers on three school friends—one Hindu, one Muslim, and one Christian—whose lives spiral after they're involved in a murder.
A murder, a cop, and a cover-up
The trio, all in 12th grade, end up killing a classmate who happens to be the grandson of a ruthless local figure.
Things get messy with a corrupt cop chasing them and an honest constable digging up even more secrets about the case.
Young actors shine in this coming-of-age tale
Poovaiyar, Ajay Arnold, and Arjun play the leads, backed by Soundararaja and Sai Dheena.
Critics say the young cast delivers real performances and appreciate the film's take on friendship and faith—but some found the pacing uneven.
Ratings are mixed: Dinamalar gave it 2.75/5; Maalai Malar rated it 2.5/5.