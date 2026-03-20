OTT: Sree Vishnu's 'Vishnu Vinyasam' now streaming

Vishnu's quirks, like checking with astrologers before even using a bathroom, make for plenty of laughs. Despite his odd habits, Manisha — who is shown smoking and drinking — picks him for her team. The cast also features Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, and more.

How did it fare with viewers?

Reviews are pretty mixed:

One review (2.5/5) said the first half is decent but the film drags after the interval, while a 2.5/5 review highlighted a strong first half but a weaker second half.

GreatAndhra praised Vishnu's performance but wasn't sold on the narration (2.25/5), and one review (2/5) described the comedy as overextended and repetitive.