OTT: Sree Vishnu's 'Vishnu Vinyasam' now streaming
The 2026 Telugu rom-com Vishnu Vinyasam, directed by first-timer Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, is now up on Amazon Prime Video after hitting theaters on February 27.
Sree Vishnu stars as a superstitious junior lecturer, while Nayana Sarika plays Manisha, his bold head of department.
More about the film
Vishnu's quirks, like checking with astrologers before even using a bathroom, make for plenty of laughs.
Despite his odd habits, Manisha — who is shown smoking and drinking — picks him for her team.
The cast also features Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, and more.
How did it fare with viewers?
Reviews are pretty mixed:
One review (2.5/5) said the first half is decent but the film drags after the interval, while a 2.5/5 review highlighted a strong first half but a weaker second half.
GreatAndhra praised Vishnu's performance but wasn't sold on the narration (2.25/5), and one review (2/5) described the comedy as overextended and repetitive.