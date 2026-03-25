OTT this week: Biju Menon's 'Valathu Vashathe Kallan' on Lionsgate Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Jeethu Joseph's latest thriller, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, just dropped on Lionsgate Play and Manorama Max.

Starring Biju Menon and Joju George, the film hit theaters earlier this year and is now streaming in Malayalam with English subtitles.

Reviews have been mixed to positive so far.