OTT this week: Biju Menon's 'Valathu Vashathe Kallan' on Lionsgate
Entertainment
Jeethu Joseph's latest thriller, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, just dropped on Lionsgate Play and Manorama Max.
Starring Biju Menon and Joju George, the film hit theaters earlier this year and is now streaming in Malayalam with English subtitles.
Reviews have been mixed to positive so far.
This is what happens in the film
The movie follows CI Antony, a corrupt cop whose life collides with Samuel, a father determined to get justice for his daughter.
As Samuel digs for the truth, Antony scrambles to protect his own son.
Classic Jeethu Joseph suspense vibes.