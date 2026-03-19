OTT: When, where to watch Sunny Deol's 'Border 2'
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 classic, starts streaming on Netflix from March 20, 2026.
Directed by Anurag Singh, this war drama also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa.
Story, production design, and action sequences
Running over three hours, Border 2 dives into the 1971 Indo-Pak War through the eyes of Army, Navy, and Air Force officers.
Shot at real military locations like NDA, Pune and Jhansi, it's been praised for its action scenes and impressive production design.
Box office collection of the film
Released on January 23, Border 2 went on to gross around ₹392 crore domestically, thanks to its gripping story and strong performances from the cast.