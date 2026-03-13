OTT: When, where to watch Telugu film 'Shambhala'

Vikram teams up with Devi (Archana Iyer) to dig into the village's eerie legends, discovering their deity is tied to six human vices, like desire and anger. The cast also includes Swasika Vijay and Ravi Varma. Sricharan Pakala composed the music, with Praveen K Bangarri behind the camera.

How was the film received?

Critics have been pretty positive so far. The Hans India gave it 3.5/5 for its mix of mythology and mystery. Cinema Express gave it 3/5 and called it a solid comeback for Aadi Saikumar.

Some reviewers praised the film's suspense while noting slow pacing in parts of the first half.