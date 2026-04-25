Ovard joins 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Aspyn Ovard, known for her YouTube channel, is stepping into reality TV with Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Announced on April 22, the official cast list features Ovard alongside Bobbi Althoff, Madison Bontempo, Avery Woods, and Salome Andrea.

Even though she was unsure about joining reality TV at first, Ovard says she's both excited and a little nervous to share this new side of her life.