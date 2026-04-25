Ovard joins 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'
Aspyn Ovard, known for her YouTube channel, is stepping into reality TV with Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
Announced on April 22, the official cast list features Ovard alongside Bobbi Althoff, Madison Bontempo, Avery Woods, and Salome Andrea.
Even though she was unsure about joining reality TV at first, Ovard says she's both excited and a little nervous to share this new side of her life.
Ovard keeps children off camera
Since her divorce from Parker Ferris in 2024, Ovard has focused on sharing her story while protecting her kids' privacy: she'll be keeping their faces off camera.
She hopes the series lets her open up about real-life challenges and personal growth as a young mom influenced by Mormon culture.
The show drops later this year on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.