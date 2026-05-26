Ozzy Osbourne is getting an AI avatar

Around a year after his passing, legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne is set to be immortalized as a life-size AI avatar. The announcement was made by his family at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on May 20. However, this news has not been received well by all fans of the Black Sabbath frontman. The project is a collaboration between tech firms Hyperreal and Proto Hologram.

Family response Jack Osbourne's defense amid criticism Jack Osbourne, the late rocker's son, defended the project during a YouTube livestream on May 24. He assured fans that "it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be f***ing lame." He explained that it isn't just about connecting an image of his father to ChatGPT but involves high-level technology for a realistic experience.

Avatar details Avatar will speak and respond like the rocker The life-size avatar will reportedly be able to "have conversations with fans and move, speak, and respond as Ozzy would." It will be introduced on interactive touchscreens in undisclosed locations across the US and UK later this year. Hyperreal CEO Remington Scott assured that the avatar was created using only approved source material from Osbourne's family.

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Family's perspective The avatar will be taken worldwide Sharon Osbourne, Jack's mother and Osbourne's wife, added that they plan to take the avatar worldwide. She said, "People can talk to him and he will talk back." Jack also revealed that he had discussed similar ideas with his father before his death. He believes that his dad would have been into this project.

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