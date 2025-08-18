'Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home' heads to BBC One: Details here

What to expect from the documentary

Filmed over three years as Ozzy's health declined, the documentary captures the ups and downs of life with the Osbournes.

Expect candid family moments (like Kelly's honest "Iron Man wasn't really made of iron" comment), reflections on Ozzy's legacy from his Black Sabbath days onward, and a real sense of resilience as he kept performing despite challenges.

It airs at 9pm BST and will be available on BBC iPlayer.