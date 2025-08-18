Next Article
'Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home' heads to BBC One: Details here
BBC One is set to premiere Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home on August 18, 2025—a heartfelt look at the legendary Black Sabbath frontman's final years.
The film arrives just over two weeks after Ozzy's passing at 76, which came six weeks after his final show in Birmingham, and offers fans a chance to celebrate his life and music.
What to expect from the documentary
Filmed over three years as Ozzy's health declined, the documentary captures the ups and downs of life with the Osbournes.
Expect candid family moments (like Kelly's honest "Iron Man wasn't really made of iron" comment), reflections on Ozzy's legacy from his Black Sabbath days onward, and a real sense of resilience as he kept performing despite challenges.
It airs at 9pm BST and will be available on BBC iPlayer.