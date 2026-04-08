Padda reportedly to play Shakti and Shalini in 'Shakti Shalini'

'Shakti Shalini' explores Goddess Kali myths

The movie dives into myths about Goddess Kali, exploring how good and evil can be two sides of the same coin.

Padda's character was first teased in a post-credits scene from Thamma last year. After making waves with her big break in Saiyaara, this film marks a big step for her in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

< em>Shakti Shalini is set to release on December 24, 2026, but might get pushed back since it's up against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's much-awaited King.