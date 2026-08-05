Padmavathi Ishaq, former history teacher and activist, dies in Perth
Entertainment
Padmavathi Ishaq, a writer and former history teacher at Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, from Kerala, died on August 4 in Perth at 93. She is survived by daughter Neena.
Known for her work in both academia and activism, Ishaq's life left a lasting mark on history education and social movements.
'Medieval Indian History' Calicut University staple
After earning her postgraduate degree in history from Aligarh Muslim University, Ishaq served at Jamia Millia Islamia and later at Government Sanskrit College Pattambi.
Her book Medieval Indian History became a staple for Calicut University students.
In her youth, she was active with the Communist Party and All India Students Federation. She even married party leader Mohammed Ishaq despite social pushback.
After his death, she lived in Australia.