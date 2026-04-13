How Padmini Kolhapure bagged first film because of Asha Bhosle

Actor Padmini Kolhapure recently opened up about her close bond with the late singer Asha Bhosle . The two worked together in the 2013 film Mai, which was Bhosle's acting debut at 79. However, their connection runs deeper as they are related through Kolhapure's father, late Pandharinath Kolhapure, who was a first cousin of Bhosle and her sister, late singer Lata Mangeshkar .

Family connection Bhosle introduced Kolhapure to late legendary actor Dev Anand Kolhapure revealed that she bagged her first film, Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974), because of Bhosle. "She introduced me to (late actor) Dev Anand, because of which I landed my debut Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974)," she told Hindustan Times. The film, directed by and starring Anand, also featured Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. "I called her Asha atya [father's sister in Marathi]. As a child, I remember her coming home every Diwali with a bag full of gifts."

Film collaboration Kolhapure on working with Bhosle on 'Mai' Kolhapure also revealed that Bhosle had a significant role in her casting for Mai. "I remember her saying, 'I will only do the film if Padmini is in it,'" she recalled. The actor also shared some of her favorite songs sung by Bhosle and picturized on her, including Kabhi Kisiko Muqammal Jahan Nahi Milta (Ahista Ahista, 1981) and Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua (Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, 1981).

Advertisement