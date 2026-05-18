Pahariya to play antihero in 'Benaam' presented by Bhatt
Entertainment
Veer Pahariya, fresh off his well-received debut in Sky Force, is set to star as an antihero in Benaam, an action-packed thriller presented by Mahesh Bhatt.
The film promises gritty emotions, intense action scenes, and a music album aimed at mainstream appeal.
For Pahariya, this marks a big shift from his earlier roles and shows off a more complex side.
Pahariya's 'Benaam' role darker, Sutaria breakup
Benaam will highlight Veer's darker, more layered character, a definite change of pace for him.
While the rest of the cast is still under wraps, more details are expected soon.
Off-screen, Veer's been in the news for his breakup with Tara Sutaria after reports of personal differences.