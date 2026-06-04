Veteran filmmaker, ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76
What's the story
Pahlaj Nihalani, the former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a prominent Bollywood filmmaker, has passed away at the age of 76. He was reportedly suffering from liver-related health issues for some time before his demise. According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, the producer breathed his last at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on Thursday and had been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. May his soul rest in peace.
Career highlights
His notable works and controversial tenure at CBFC
As per Lalwani, "Nihalani had been ailing for the last four months" and "was being shifted from one hospital to the other for the last thirty days." A key figure in the Hindi film industry, Nihalani had produced several successful films like Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja, and Julie 2. He served as the CBFC chairperson from 2015-2017. His tenure at the board was often controversial due to censorship and certification debates (including Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha).
Lasting impact
Collaboration with Govinda, Chunky Panday
The Aag Hi Aag producer was known for collaborating with Govinda on several films, including Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, and Ilzaam. Years after their collaboration, Nihalani continued to speak about Govinda in various interviews, praising the actor's nature and personality. The filmmaker, who was the president of the Association of Motion Picture and TV Programme Producers for around 30 years, had also launched actor Chunky Panday. He is survived by his wife Nita and three sons Vishal, Deepesh, and Chirag.