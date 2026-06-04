Veteran filmmaker, ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76 

Career highlights

His notable works and controversial tenure at CBFC

As per Lalwani, "Nihalani had been ailing for the last four months" and "was being shifted from one hospital to the other for the last thirty days." A key figure in the Hindi film industry, Nihalani had produced several successful films like Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja, and Julie 2. He served as the CBFC chairperson from 2015-2017. His tenure at the board was often controversial due to censorship and certification debates (including Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha).