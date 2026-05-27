'Paisawala' available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Paisawala, the Telugu thriller that made waves at the box office last year, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by K Navinn Tejas, you can rent it without a subscription or buy it if you have an active Prime account.
'Paisawala' plot sparks gang chase
The film kicks off with a missing 10-rupee note and spirals into chaos after an MLA's brother-in-law, carrying cash for a Hawala deal, meets with a tragic car accident.
His lost wallet and phone set off a wild chase among local gangs eager to grab the money.
Starring Bejjanki Adhvik, Mathireddy Srujanakshitha, Pariserla Sridhar, and Ansu Ponnachan, Paisawala has a 9.4/10 on IMDb.