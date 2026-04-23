Pakistani brand Wajayesha Official posts AI-edited Bhatt images, deletes them
Entertainment
A Pakistani clothing brand, Wajayesha Official, landed in hot water after sharing AI-edited images of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt to promote its silk collection on Instagram.
The pictures, taken from her past public appearances but digitally altered, sparked backlash online, leading the brand to delete the posts.
Calls for AI marketing rules
This incident has kicked off conversations about how brands use AI in marketing, with many calling out Wajayesha for misleading people and possibly raising image rights concerns.
It is a reminder that as AI gets smarter, it is getting harder to tell what is real online—and why clear rules are needed so brands stay ethical and earn trust.