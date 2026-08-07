Pakistani YouTubers praise Tiwari's 'Ramayana' visuals, laud Kapoor and Yash

These creators aren't bothered by the film's massive ₹4,000 crore budget; they say filmmaking is more than just art: it's an industry.

The trailer's attention to detail (like Sone ki Lanka) really impressed them, and some even compared its visual effects to VFX involving Hollywood people.

The first installment of Ramayana drops November 6, right before Diwali, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan.