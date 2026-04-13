'India's true Bharat Ratna': Palash Sen fondly remembers Asha Bhosle

Palash Sen, the frontman of the popular Indian band Euphoria, recently paid a musical tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle . He shared a video of himself singing her iconic song Aao Na, Gale Laga Lo Na from the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi on Instagram. Along with this heartfelt performance, he also penned an emotional note for the late singer who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

Personal encounter 'I met you when you came to sing for Filhaal' In his Instagram post, Sen fondly remembered his first meeting with Bhosle. He wrote, "Asha Taii.. we all have loved you each breath. And that love won't finish, ever." "I met you when you came to sing for Filhaal, and I was too shy to even come in front of you...and you called and said - kahan hai vo Dhoom band vaalaa."

Tribute Sen called Bhosle India's true 'Bharat Ratna' Sen further wrote, "Of course, I have no pics with you. You don't ask God for selfies. Obviously, I wasn't good enough to sing with you ever." "I am just a humble fan who was happy to just touch your feet. Travel safe, Asha tai. Thank you for visiting our planet." He concluded the post by calling Bhosle "India's true Bharat Ratna."

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