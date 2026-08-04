Paley's 'Sita Sings the Blues' reimagines 'Ramayana' with jazz

The film wowed critics (100% on Rotten Tomatoes!) but stirred controversy in India for its take on Ram and focus on Sita's struggles. Some groups even called for a ban and disrupted screenings.

Still, Paley stands by her vision: Nina Paley said, "For them, there is only one true story, and that is the TV series from the 80's. If it is not from the TV show, then it is wrong. As far as they are concerned, that is the true one, and they need not bother with any other translation."

Today, Sita Sings the Blues keeps sparking conversations about tradition, gender roles, and who gets to tell classic stories, and you can still watch it on YouTube.