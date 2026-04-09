'Pallichattambi' delayed to April 15 over Kerala censor certificate issues

'Pallichattambi' targets Vishu family audiences

With its new Vishu festival release date, the makers are hoping to pull in more families celebrating together.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S Suresh Babu, Pallichattambi features a strong cast including Kayadu Lohar and Vijayaraghavan.

The trailer has already caught attention online, so expectations are high for this blend of history and mainstream entertainment.