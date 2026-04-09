'Pallichattambi' delayed to April 15 over Kerala censor certificate issues
Pallichattambi, the much-awaited period drama starring Tovino Thomas, has pushed its release to April 15.
The delay, originally set for April 10, happened because of censor certificate issues tied to Kerala's election code.
Set in the late 1950s high ranges of Kerala, the film dives into the life of a local chattambi (influential figure) during a time of big changes.
'Pallichattambi' targets Vishu family audiences
With its new Vishu festival release date, the makers are hoping to pull in more families celebrating together.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S Suresh Babu, Pallichattambi features a strong cast including Kayadu Lohar and Vijayaraghavan.
The trailer has already caught attention online, so expectations are high for this blend of history and mainstream entertainment.