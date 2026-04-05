'Pallichattambi' trailer previews Thomas leading Kunnumpuram villagers in 1950s-60s India

Antony directs 'Pallichattambi' as Lohar joins

Alongside Thomas, Kayadu Lohar joins the cast, known for her roles in Pathonpathaam Noottandu and Dragon.

The film brings together talents like cinematographer Tijo Tomy, editor Sreejith Sarang, and art director Rajesh Menon.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony (of Queen and Malayalee from India fame), this is his fourth feature, produced by Noufal-Brijeesh and CCC Brothers, under the banner of World Wide Films and C Qube Bros.