'Pallichattambi' trailer previews Thomas leading Kunnumpuram villagers in 1950s-60s India
Entertainment
The trailer for Pallichattambi just dropped, giving a peek into 1950s and 1960s rural India where Tovino Thomas plays a strongman leading villagers against harsh authorities.
Set in Kunnumpuram, the film promises a story about courage and community. It hits theaters on April 10.
Antony directs 'Pallichattambi' as Lohar joins
Alongside Thomas, Kayadu Lohar joins the cast, known for her roles in Pathonpathaam Noottandu and Dragon.
The film brings together talents like cinematographer Tijo Tomy, editor Sreejith Sarang, and art director Rajesh Menon.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony (of Queen and Malayalee from India fame), this is his fourth feature, produced by Noufal-Brijeesh and CCC Brothers, under the banner of World Wide Films and C Qube Bros.