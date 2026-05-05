Palmer wears $1 million Wempe rose gold necklace at Met Gala
Entertainment
Keke Palmer made a memorable entrance at the 2026 Met Gala, wearing a custom Wempe necklace valued at $1 million.
The collar-style piece, launched that night as part of Wempe's au:thentic collection, features 211 total carats and over 1,200 diamonds and is crafted from rose gold, taking over 300 hours to make.
Sieroslawski designed necklace for Palmer
Created by Wempe Atelier's creative director, Patrick Sieroslawski, the necklace perfectly matched Palmer's off-the-shoulder red dress and bold makeup.
Known for making statements at the Met Gala, she previously honored Dorothy Dandridge in Vera Wang last year, and wore Marc Jacobs for the Sleeping Beauties theme in 2024.