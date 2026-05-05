Palmer wears $1 million Wempe rose gold necklace at Met Gala Entertainment May 05, 2026

Keke Palmer made a memorable entrance at the 2026 Met Gala, wearing a custom Wempe necklace valued at $1 million.

The collar-style piece, launched that night as part of Wempe's au:thentic collection, features 211 total carats and over 1,200 diamonds and is crafted from rose gold, taking over 300 hours to make.