Paltrow launches 'The goop Guide' podcast on Spotify and Netflix
Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow is launching a new weekly video podcast called "The goop Guide" on November 11, streaming on Spotify and Netflix.
She wants listeners to feel like they're hanging out at her kitchen table, diving into honest conversations about life.
Saldana, Quan and Rubin join Paltrow
Expect celebrity guests like Zoe Saldana, Ke Huy Quan, and Rick Rubin joining in to chat about wellness, relationships, and culture.
Paltrow will also open up about her own journey with topics like reinvention and family life, blending expert advice with personal stories for a fresh take that feels true to her goop brand.