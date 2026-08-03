Pamala Serena promises more 'kalesh' in 'Desi Bling 2'
What's the story
Pamala Serena, the popular reality TV star who recently got evicted from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, has opened up about her plans in India. In an exclusive chat with Zoom, she revealed that the shooting for Desi Bling 2 will begin in a few weeks. She also hinted at her possible Bollywood debut.
Show details
'Desi Bling' season 2 is on its way
Serena confirmed that Netflix's Desi Bling 2 will start shooting in the next six weeks.
She promised fans an even more dramatic season, saying, "Yes, Season 2 is on its way, guys. Embrace it; you're gonna love it, and Season 2 mein hoga aur zyada kalesh."
The show also features TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, among others.
It is produced by the same team behind Dubai Bling.
Fan anticipation
Fans want more of her humorous side
Serena expressed her excitement for her upcoming projects, saying that fans want to see more of her humorous side.
She said, "They want to combine that. They want to see a funny me with kalesh."
"Our international market in Dubai, unko kalesh bahut pasand hai [they like a lot of drama]."
Bollywood debut
Serena hints at Bollywood dance number
Serena, who is originally from the UK, also hinted at a possible Bollywood debut.
She said, "And you never know, next in pipeline is my item number for a Bollywood hit."
"Mujhe Hindustan bahut pasand hai. Mujhe yahan bahut pyaar mila hai. Mein zaroor yahan aur kaam karungi [I love India, and I've gotten a lot of love here. I will definitely continue to work here]," she added.
Personal details
More about the Dubai-based reality star
Serena is a former beauty queen and entrepreneur who moved to Dubai in 2012.
She reportedly studied psychology at University College London and attended the London School of Film Production.
She is also a real estate professional.
Serena has won titles such as Ms Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022.