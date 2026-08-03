Pamala Serena promises more 'kalesh' in 'Desi Bling 2'

Serena confirmed that Netflix's Desi Bling 2 will start shooting in the next six weeks.

She promised fans an even more dramatic season, saying, "Yes, Season 2 is on its way, guys. Embrace it; you're gonna love it, and Season 2 mein hoga aur zyada kalesh."

The show also features TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, among others.

It is produced by the same team behind Dubai Bling.