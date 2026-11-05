Pamela Anderson to receive lifetime achievement award at Torino Festival
What's the story
Pamela Anderson is set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Torino Film Festival in Italy. The festival, known for showcasing emerging directors and independent cinema, is organized by the National Film Museum of Italy. Anderson will introduce a special screening of Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl at this prestigious event, reported Variety.
Career highlights
Anderson's performance in 'The Last Showgirl'
Anderson's role in The Last Showgirl earned her a 2025 Golden Globes nomination and marked a significant comeback for the former Baywatch star.
Giulio Base, the artistic director of Torino Film Festival, praised Anderson's performance in a statement, saying it revealed "a sensitivity as a performer that is both moving and surprising."
Festival honor
Previous recipients of the award
Anderson will be awarded the Stella della Mole Award at the Torino Film Festival. Previous recipients of this prestigious award include Hollywood icons such as Spike Lee, Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie, and Sharon Stone.
The 44nd edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 2 in Turin, Northern Italy.
Career progression
Anderson's recent projects and upcoming films
Following her role in The Last Showgirl, Anderson appeared alongside Liam Neeson in Paramount's reboot of The Naked Gun.
She starred in Karim Ainouz's family satire Rosebush Pruning. In September, she attended the Venice Film Festival for Kornel Mundruczo's road movie Place to Be.
She has also recently completed filming for several upcoming films, including Brian Klugman's Somedays and Michael Cera's Love Is Not the Answer.