Pietersen, dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a gamcha on his head, is seen chewing on a datun and drinking Bhutkun ki chai.

He also took in the sights of Phulera's iconic water tank.

The cricketer joined in on some of the show's most famous dialogues, adding his own twist.

The Prime Video Instagram caption read, "Dekh raha hai Binod, Kevin Pietersen ji kitna pyaar karte hain Phulera se."