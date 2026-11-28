Kevin Pietersen promotes 'Panchayat 5' in iconic Phulera style
What's the story
Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently joined the promotional campaign for Panchayat Season 5. In a video shared by Prime Video, he is seen donning traditional Indian attire and immersing himself in the life of Phulera, the fictional village from the series. Pietersen says, "I am Kevin Pietersen; I'm a former England cricketer. I have traveled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there's no place in the world quite like Phulera!"
Village immersion
'Dekh raha hai Binod'
Pietersen, dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a gamcha on his head, is seen chewing on a datun and drinking Bhutkun ki chai.
He also took in the sights of Phulera's iconic water tank.
The cricketer joined in on some of the show's most famous dialogues, adding his own twist.
The Prime Video Instagram caption read, "Dekh raha hai Binod, Kevin Pietersen ji kitna pyaar karte hain Phulera se."
Season preview
Plot of 'Panchayat 5'
The fifth season of Panchayat will continue the story of Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) in Phulera.
This season picks up after the village elections, where Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) became the new Pradhan, replacing Manju Devi (Neena Gupta).
With Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) now serving as Pradhan, Abhishek may face a tougher work environment.
Production details
Meet the makers
Panchayat Season 5 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who also created the show along with Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar.
The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and features an ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Gupta, Rajwar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh, and Ashok Pathak.
It will premiere on Prime Video on December 3.