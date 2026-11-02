Aasif Khan evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
Aasif Khan, known for his roles in Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, and Panchayat, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20. The actor's eviction was announced during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. Despite being a strong contender, Khan's aggressive behavior and perceived superiority complex reportedly worked against him.
Controversies
His frequent boasting about acting credentials
Khan's journey on Bigg Boss 20 had both highs and lows. He frequently boasted about his acting credentials, which didn't sit well with most contestants.
One such incident occurred recently when Aamrapali Dubey jokingly asked him, "What kind of an actor are you?"
An offended Khan responded that she would realize "how big a star he was" once she stepped outside the house.
Aggression
Khan often displayed aggressive behavior
Khan's aggressive behavior was also a major talking point during his time on the show.
Early in the season, he lashed out at Uditi Singh after she accused him of touching her inappropriately during an emotional moment.
His aggression was also evident during several tasks, including a heated confrontation with Qazi Touqeer, where he appeared to threaten to headbutt him.
Host Salman Khan and guest host Rohit Shetty had also called out Khan's aggressive nature.
Career
Khan's journey in showbiz
Khan started his career as a junior artist in films like Ready and Agneepath before making his acting debut with a minor role in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
He has since built a steady presence on streaming platforms with roles in shows like Jamtara, Paatal Lok, Human, and Mirzapur.
His role as Ganesh in Panchayat earned him wider recognition.