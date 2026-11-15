'Panchayat' Season 5 delayed, Prime Video rules out 2026 release
Panchayat fans, the wait just got a bit longer: Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Season five won't arrive this year.
The update came via a witty social post, quickly sparking buzz and putting to rest all the late 2026 release rumors.
Looks like our next trip to Phulera is delayed.
Season 5 follows Abhishek's MBA dreams
Season five will pick up unresolved stories from last season, with Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) juggling new village challenges and his MBA dreams.
Expect familiar faces like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav to return, plus more of the show's signature mix of humor and heartfelt small-town drama that's made it such a favorite.