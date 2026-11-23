The Panchayat Season 5 trailer gives us a glimpse into the changing power dynamics in Phulera.

The former Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav) is seen struggling to adjust to life after losing his seat to Bhushan/Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) in the recent election.

Meanwhile, Sachiv Abhishek (Kumar) is caught between his personal aspirations, friendships, MBA admissions, and the ever-evolving politics of the village.

His love story with Rinki (Sanvikaa) also takes an unexpected turn as he prepares to finally confess his love.