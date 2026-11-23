'Panchayat' S05 trailer: Banrakas's reign brings chaos in Phulera
What's the story
The much-awaited fifth season of the popular rural dramedy Panchayat is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 3. The series, featuring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, has been a favorite among viewers for its authentic portrayal of village life. The trailer for the new season was released recently, teasing an exciting mix of drama and humor in Phulera.
Trailer insights
Trailer shows Abhishek caught in village politics
The Panchayat Season 5 trailer gives us a glimpse into the changing power dynamics in Phulera.
The former Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav) is seen struggling to adjust to life after losing his seat to Bhushan/Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) in the recent election.
Meanwhile, Sachiv Abhishek (Kumar) is caught between his personal aspirations, friendships, MBA admissions, and the ever-evolving politics of the village.
His love story with Rinki (Sanvikaa) also takes an unexpected turn as he prepares to finally confess his love.
Series evolution
New season to bring more small-town drama
The new season of Panchayat promises to delve deeper into the small-town comedy-drama that has become a hallmark of the series.
The show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by him along with Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar.
It is written by Chandan and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).
The fifth season sees the return of its beloved ensemble cast, including Kumar, Yadav, Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh, and Ashok Pathak.