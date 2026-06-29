Pancholy will release 'Will They, Won't They' January 12 2027
Entertainment
Maulik Pancholy, who you might know from Only Murders in the Building and Phineas and Ferb, is releasing his first young-adult novel, Will They, Won't They, on January 12, 2027.
The story follows Ajit Jain, a film-loving teen from Queens, and Zain Mansoor, a Bollywood star kid stepping into acting.
As they team up on a behind-the-scenes documentary, sparks fly, both good and bad.
Kolika imprint publishes debut, preorders open
Published by Penguin Random House's Kolika imprint (which champions diverse stories), the book dives into self-discovery, creativity, and romance.
Pancholy says he's thrilled to explore these themes with editor Zareen Jaffrey.
If you're interested, preorders are already open at major retailers ahead of next year's release.