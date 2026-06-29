Pancholy will release 'Will They, Won't They' January 12 2027 Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Maulik Pancholy, who you might know from Only Murders in the Building and Phineas and Ferb, is releasing his first young-adult novel, Will They, Won't They, on January 12, 2027.

The story follows Ajit Jain, a film-loving teen from Queens, and Zain Mansoor, a Bollywood star kid stepping into acting.

As they team up on a behind-the-scenes documentary, sparks fly, both good and bad.