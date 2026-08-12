Panday takes spiritual break at Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga near Pune
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Ananya Panday just took a spiritual break and visited the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple near Pune, one of the 12 most sacred spots for Lord Shiva devotees.
Nestled in the Sahyadri Hills, this temple is a big deal for anyone interested in history, spirituality, or just amazing places to visit.
Panday posts ritual photo at Shivling
Ananya posted a photo of herself in a yellow suit with a red tika, performing rituals at the holy Shivling. She captioned it with "AUM nmH paarvtii ptye, hr hr mhaadev! Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga."
The temple itself has deep roots in Hindu mythology: legend says Lord Shiva showed up here to defeat the demon Bhima.
Plus, it's surrounded by beautiful wildlife and intricate architecture that makes it extra special for visitors.