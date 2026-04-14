Panday to lead Suri rom-com exploring age-gap for YRF
Entertainment
Ahaan Panday is stepping into the spotlight as the lead in Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic comedy for Yash Raj Films.
The story will explore an age-gap romance, and interestingly, Mohit Suri had previously wanted to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Chopra proposed another rom-com with Ahaan for the role after Ahaan was later confirmed in the lead.
Filming is set to begin by year-end.
Suri tweaks script to suit Panday
Suri is currently tweaking the script to play to Ahaan's strengths, making this a big moment in his growing film journey.
Alongside this rom-com, Ahaan is also working on an action-romance with Ali Abbas Zafar, showing he's quickly becoming one of Bollywood's fresh faces to watch.