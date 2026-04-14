Panday to lead Suri rom-com exploring age-gap for YRF Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Ahaan Panday is stepping into the spotlight as the lead in Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic comedy for Yash Raj Films.

The story will explore an age-gap romance, and interestingly, Mohit Suri had previously wanted to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Chopra proposed another rom-com with Ahaan for the role after Ahaan was later confirmed in the lead.

Filming is set to begin by year-end.