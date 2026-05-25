Panday's Bharatanatyam in 'Chand Mera Dil' draws online criticism
Entertainment
Ananya Panday's recent Bharatanatyam performance in the Chand Mera Dil music video (May 2026) has stirred up criticism online.
Many viewers felt her moves didn't do justice to the classical dance, calling them stiff and lacking authenticity.
The set design, which included a Nataraja idol, also drew negative reactions for being out of place.
Memes mock Panday over Bharatanatyam
Social media lit up with memes and jokes about the performance, with some users saying Ananya Panday's performance had been butchering Bharatanatyam.
One social media user shared that mastering such art takes years, hinting that Panday's portrayal felt superficial.
Even the cast faced heat for not respecting the tradition behind the dance form.