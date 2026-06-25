Pankaj Bhadouria to undergo chemotherapy after successful breast cancer surgery

Treatment update

Here's why she will now need chemotherapy

Bhadouria revealed that doctors had initially told her she would be able to resume work after four weeks of rest. However, the recent biopsy results have changed her treatment plan. "In post-surgery detailed biopsies, there is an invasive component of 2mm, which is HER2 positive." "As a result, I have to go for 12 sessions of chemotherapy now, and one year of targeted therapy," she explained in the video.