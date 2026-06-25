Pankaj Bhadouria to undergo chemotherapy after successful breast cancer surgery
What's the story
Celebrity chef and MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria has announced that she will have to undergo 12 sessions of chemotherapy and one year of targeted therapy after her recent breast cancer surgery. The decision comes after detailed post-surgery biopsies revealed an invasive HER2-positive component. In a social media video, Bhadouria shared that she had undergone the surgery on May 29, and it was successful.
Treatment update
Here's why she will now need chemotherapy
Bhadouria revealed that doctors had initially told her she would be able to resume work after four weeks of rest. However, the recent biopsy results have changed her treatment plan. "In post-surgery detailed biopsies, there is an invasive component of 2mm, which is HER2 positive." "As a result, I have to go for 12 sessions of chemotherapy now, and one year of targeted therapy," she explained in the video.
Emotional update
The word 'chemotherapy' scares me: Bhadouria
Admitting that the word chemotherapy has left her "a little scared," Bhadouria said she plans to face this phase one day at a time. "I am going to take this just like I tackle all my other problems. One day at a time. One dish at a time." "The kitchen is not closed yet, my friends. There are many recipes and tips left," she added.
Career transition
First-ever winner of 'MasterChef India'
Bhadouria rose to fame after winning the first season of MasterChef India in 2010, becoming the country's first-ever MasterChef winner. Before entering the culinary world, she worked as an English teacher and reportedly quit her 16-year-long teaching career to participate in the cooking reality show.