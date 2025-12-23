'Confused': Pankaj Tripathi questions 'creative freedom' on OTT

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi , who recently turned producer with the web series Perfect Family , has raised concerns over the limitations of "creative freedom" in the digital space. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he expressed his desire to provide complete creative liberty to writers, directors, and actors under his production banner. However, he also highlighted how legal approvals and copyright issues often hinder this process.

Creative constraints 'We didn't have to take permissions from any platforms' Tripathi explained his decision to release Perfect Family on YouTube, saying, "Sometimes when the stakes are more, and the investment is higher, too many creative minds get involved." "That's why I decided to put my first production venture on YouTube. We didn't have to take permissions from any platforms, creative entities, or legal teams." "I endorse creative freedom. I want a creative person to translate their vision onscreen without any obstacles."

Legal hurdles 'I was confused...' Tripathi also shared his frustration with the increasing involvement of legal teams in creative processes. He revealed, "While shooting for web shows when I improvise a certain line as an actor, I see a creative running toward me and asking me to not say the line as a pre-approval is needed from the legal team." "It happened with me. I was confused." "I kept wondering if we really need to take permissions from our lawyers to even mouth a dialogue!"